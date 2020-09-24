Clarke will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Clarke's last outing was more than a week ago when he pitched five relief innings and earned the win in over the Angels. Prior to that, he made four turns through the rotation, so he should have the distance to qualify for a win.
