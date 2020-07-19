Clarke will start Monday's exhibition game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Among a spate of roster announcements the Diamondbacks made official Saturday was the naming of Clarke and Taylor Widener as starters for the two-game exhibition set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday and Monday. Neither starter will be part of Arizona's rotation to start the season, nor is it known if they will be part of the Opening Day roster. Clarke and Widener will serve as depth starters and possible bulk-inning relievers.
