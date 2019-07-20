Clarke lasted just 3.2 innings but did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Brewers, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks.

It was another ugly outing for Clarke, who has failed to get through four innings in five of his last eight starts. The right-hander struggled with command and was unable to strike anyone out. Fortunately, he left with the Diamondbacks ahead 7-4 and avoided any chance of a loss. Clarke had been activated off the 10-day injured list (back) to start Friday's game, and it looks like he'll need to make some adjustments to find his way back into the strike zone. The 26-year-old now owns a 6.50 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB across 11 appearances (10 starts). He'll take the mound for a more favorable matchup against the Orioles on Wednesday.