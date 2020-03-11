Clarke allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six over three innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Reds.

Clarke was touched for a two-run home run by Mike Moustakas in the first inning, but settled in nicely after that. "I feel like the past two outings, I'm finally where I need to be mechanically," Clarke told Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. "Pitches are starting to take shape compared to earlier in the spring." It's unclear how the organization wants to use Clarke in 2020. He's stretched out as a starter during the spring after both starting and relieving for the Diamondbacks in 2019. He's not expected to be part of the rotation to start the MLB season, so Arizona's decision makers need to determine if he is more valuable now as a reliever in MLB or starting depth at Triple-A Reno.