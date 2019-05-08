Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Takes loss in first start
Clarke (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday as he allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings. He had two strikeouts and zero walks.
Clarke's first start of his career was a good one as he delivered a quality start, though it wasn't enough to avoid being saddled with the loss. The 25-year-old staked his claim to the starting rotation following Zack Godley's move to the bullpen and figures to take the mound Sunday versus the Braves.
