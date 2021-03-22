Clarke allowed two hits and struck out two over four scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.
Clarke's four sharp innings lowered his spring ERA to 2.25, putting himself in a position to earn a spot in the bullpen. Although he started Sunday's game, the rotation appears to be set, so Clarke could find a role as starting depth and multi-inning reliever.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Closes out A's•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Fires three innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Prepping as starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Pitches five innings in nightcap•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Friday's nightcap•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Earns win in relief•