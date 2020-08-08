Clarke struck out three over three scoreless innings in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres.
The Diamondbacks went into the game planning to limit starter Luke Weaver to three innings, so there was going to be a need for bulk innings. It was his third outing, all three coming in relief of Weaver, who ran into significant fourth-inning trouble during his first two starts. Clarke has thrown at least three innings in all of his outings and sports a 2.79 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks over 9.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Needed for bulk innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Hit hard in L.A.•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Starting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Possible depth starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Survives rocky first•