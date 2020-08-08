Clarke struck out three over three scoreless innings in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres.

The Diamondbacks went into the game planning to limit starter Luke Weaver to three innings, so there was going to be a need for bulk innings. It was his third outing, all three coming in relief of Weaver, who ran into significant fourth-inning trouble during his first two starts. Clarke has thrown at least three innings in all of his outings and sports a 2.79 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks over 9.2 innings.