Clarke tossed five shutout innings for Triple-A Reno in its 6-1 win over Salt Lake on Monday. He scattered three hits and two walks and struck out five.

Clarke owns an unremarkable 4.21 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 57.2 innings this season, but those figures don't accurately reflect how exceptionally he's pitched this month. Over six May starts, Clarke has gone 5-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 40:10 K:BB in 34 innings, establishing himself as arguably the top arm in the Reno rotation. If the Diamondbacks should suffer another injury to a starter at the big-league level, Clarke might be the top candidate to fill an opening.