Clarke gave up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Clarke got his mistake out of the way early, with a first-inning solo shot by Alex Dickerson as the only blemish on his line. The 27-year-old righty has given up just three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over a combined nine innings in two starts. He struck out 11 over that span. Clarke's ERA sits at a solid 2.22 with a 0.95 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 24.1 innings overall this season. Despite the solid numbers, Clarke may find himself back in the bullpen when Madison Bumgarner (back) returns.