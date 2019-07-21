Clarke will remain in the Diamondbacks' rotation and is likely to start Wednesday against the Orioles, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Clarke was hit hard in his return from the injured list on Friday, lasting only 3.2 innings while surrendering four earned runs to the Brewers. While he may have been rusty after spending two weeks on the injured list with back tightness, he has failed to record a quality start in any of his last eight outings and has lasted five innings just twice in that span. He'll remain in the Diamondbacks rotation for now, but Jon Duplantier could be a candidate to replace him in the coming weeks.