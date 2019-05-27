Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Will start Thursday
Clarke has been confirmed as the starter for Thursday's contest against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Clarke pitched well Saturday to earn his first big-league win but will face the difficult test of pitching at Coors Field on Thursday. The 26-year-old has proven capable early in his rookie campaign, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 15.1 innings. However, he's also managed just eight strikeouts as opposed to three walks.
