Clarke has been confirmed as the starter for Thursday's contest against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Clarke pitched well Saturday to earn his first big-league win but will face the difficult test of pitching at Coors Field on Thursday. The 26-year-old has proven capable early in his rookie campaign, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 15.1 innings. However, he's also managed just eight strikeouts as opposed to three walks.