Guilbeau was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Guilbeau was healthy to begin spring training after missing the end of the 2020 season due to a left shoulder strain. The southpaw made five relief appearances this spring and allowed four hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings. Guilbeau should begin the year in the minors but could join the major-league bullpen at some point in 2021.
