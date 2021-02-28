Guilbeau (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in relief in Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Guilbeau finished the 2020 season on the shelf due to a left shoulder strain, but he's faced no restrictions this spring while attending camp as a non-roster invitee. The 27-year-old lefty is a longshot to win a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Guilbeau: Clears waivers•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Guilbeau: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Guilbeau: Claimed by Arizona•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Season over•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Back in big leagues•