Guilbeau (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in relief in Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Guilbeau finished the 2020 season on the shelf due to a left shoulder strain, but he's faced no restrictions this spring while attending camp as a non-roster invitee. The 27-year-old lefty is a longshot to win a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen.