Widener (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's start at Colorado.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined for the past month by a right groin strain, but he'll rejoin the rotation for the series finale in Denver. Widener was off to a strong start before the injury with a 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 22.1 innings, and he'll attempt to pick up where he left off Sunday.
