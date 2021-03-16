Widener allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five in Monday's spring game against the Mariners.

This was Widner's second Cactus League outing and firs start. He allowed two runs and three hits in his first outing March 3. The right-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he's been working on the slider that abandoned him in 2020. It's unclear what the organization is planning for Widener, a minor-league starter with little chance of cracking Arizona's rotation.