Widener pitched 4.2 innings against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander's strikeout total was a season high, but he was hurt by a pair of two-run home runs and gave up eight hits overall. Widener yielded five runs for the first time this season and saw his ERA rise by over a run to 3.55 as a result. Despite the disappointing outing, he is likely to stick in the rotation given his overall results on the campaign. His next start is tentatively lined up to take place at Texas early next week.