Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Widener will be included in the Diamondbacks' season-opening rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Widener beat out Alex Young and Taylor Clarke for the final opening in the rotation, which was created when Zac Gallen suffering a hairline fracture of his forearm days earlier. He'll make his 2021 debut and first career MLB start in the Diamondbacks' fourth game of the season April 4 in San Diego. Widener has been solid thus far in Cactus League play, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 12 over nine innings.