Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Collects 12 strikeouts Wednesday
Widener tallied a season-high 12 strikeouts and tossed six shutout innings for Double-A Jackson in its 11-3 triumph over Jacksonville on Wednesday.
After logging only seven strikeouts in 11 innings over his previous two starts, Widener implemented a mechanical tweak in his bullpen session prior to Wednesday's outing, according to Rob Terranova of MiLB.com. The adjustment evidently paid dividends, as the right-hander mowed down the opposition in efficient fashion, yielding only five baserunners during the start and finishing the night with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. The 23-year-old now carries a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB over 67.2 innings on the season, cementing his status as one of the top arms in the Diamondbacks organization.
