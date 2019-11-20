Play

Widener was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Widener's 8.10 ERA over his 100 innings pitched for Triple-A Reno last season ranked worst among Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 100 innings. However, his 5.57 xFIP tells a different story, especially considering that he made a change in his delivery midway through the season that helped him find some success. The 25-year-old could enter the conversation for a spot in the major-league rotation sometime next season if the pitching staff underwhelms again in 2020. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.

