Widener (groin) threw a bullpen session Thursday and could be activated to start Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Widener made a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and followed it up with Thursday's session, putting him in line to start Sunday, but manager Torey Lovullo said he's still determining the best path forward for the right-hander. Corbin Martin is also an option to start Sunday.