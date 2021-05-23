Widener was removed from Sunday's start against the Rockies with right groin discomfort, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Widener spent time on the injured list with a groin strain prior to Sunday's start, and he's dealing with a similar issue following his outing. It's not yet clear whether the issue will force him to spend more time on the injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Exits start with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sunday return confirmed•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Could start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Encouraging rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start•