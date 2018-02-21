Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Dealt to Arizona

Widener was traded to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in a three-team deal, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

In a move that sent Steven Souza to the Diamondbacks and Brandon Drury to the Yankees, New York shipped Widener to Arizona. Widener spent the entire 2017 season at High-A Tampa, where he started 27 games and notched a 3.39 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.