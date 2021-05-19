Widener (groin) made a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and threw 74 pitches over 4.2 innings, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was Widener's first rehab outing, and he came out it feeling healthy, which is encouraging news as Arizona navigates injuries to several of its starters. Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye said Widener's next start could be in the majors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws 51 pitches•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: To throw simulated game Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws but not off mound•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Lands on IL with groin strain•