Widener (groin) made a rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and threw 74 pitches over 4.2 innings, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

This was Widener's first rehab outing, and he came out it feeling healthy, which is encouraging news as Arizona navigates injuries to several of its starters. Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye said Widener's next start could be in the majors.