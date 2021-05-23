Widener was removed in the second inning of his start Sunday against the Rockies with an apparent groin injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. He recorded five outs and gave up an unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in his 40-pitch outing.

The Diamondbacks reinstated Widener from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale, but the right-hander may not have been 100 percent recovered from the groin strain that had kept him on the shelf since April 22. Arizona likely will provide an update on Widener after the contest, but if he did in fact aggravate the groin injury, another stint on the IL could be in the forecast.