Widener (groin) will pitch against live hitters Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander landed on the shelf in late May with a strained right groin, and he appears to be nearing the end of his rehab program. Widener figures to require rehab assignment before rejoining Arizona's rotation, which could be up next if Tuesday's session goes smoothly.
