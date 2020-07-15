Diamondbacks pitching coach Matt Herges singled out Widener as a stand out in camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Widener made one intrasquad start last week, when he struck out five and allowed one hit over four scoreless innings. Herges raved about the right-hander's command of three pitches -- fastball, slider and changeup -- and believes the 25-year-old will learn from a disappointing 2019 and become a better pitcher for it. Across 100 innings at Triple-A Reno, Widener logged an 8.10 ERA with 23 home runs allowed, 41 walks and 109 strikeouts.