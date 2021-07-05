Widener (groin) allowed four runs over four innings for High-A Hillsboro on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This was the second time in as many rehab outings that Widener posted unimpressive results. Earlier last week, he was touched for five runs in 2.2 innings, but manager Torey Lovullo is not interested in results as much as health. "The fact is, he got through the outing, he felt real good and he was throwing his fastball where he wanted to and with the velocity we would expect," the manager said. The Diamondbacks could activate him for one start before the All-Star break, but they have not divulged any plans for the right-hander's next step.