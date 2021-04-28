Widener was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain.
This was a pretty shocking move, as Widener was the probable starter Wednesday. The team will likely go with a bullpen game on short notice. Riley Smith was recalled in a corresponding move. Widener will be eligible to return May 6.
