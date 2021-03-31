Widener allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's spring game against Cleveland.

Widener allowed solo home runs in each of the first two innings before settling for his longest outing of the spring. Recently named as a member of the rotation, Widener will start the fourth game of the season, April 4, in San Diego. He finishes the Cactus League with a 3.68 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 14.2 innings.