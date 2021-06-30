Widener (groin) allowed five runs and two home runs over 2.2 innings in a rehab start Monday for the ACL D-backs.

Widener had been scheduled for a simulated game, but the Diamondbacks altered course and had him throw in the Arizona Complex League (formerly the rookie-level Arizona League) against an affiliate of the Cubs. While the results weren't pretty, manager Torey Lovullo accentuated the positive. He was pleased the pitcher felt good after throwing and noted Widener's health is more important than the results.