Widener (groin) will need to throw well in a rehab start before returning to the majors, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was mum on the next step for Widener, but he did believe it was necessary for the right-hander to get a well-pitched game under his belt. This, despite downplaying the results in Widener's first two rehab starts, in which he's given up nine runs over 6.2 innings. This news suggests a return after the All-Star break.