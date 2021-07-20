Widener was officially recalled from Triple-A Reno ahead of his Tuesday start against the Pirates, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo announced earlier Tuesday that Widener would be the starter for the second game of the three-game set, and now the club has made room for him on the 26-man roster by optioning Alex Young to Reno. Widener will take an impressive 2.54 ERA into the outing.