Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
The reliever was moved as a result of the Diamondbacks' active roster dropping from 28 to 26 men Monday. Widener has appeared in three games this season, surrendering two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two batters over three innings. The 27-year-old will likely get another shot in the big leagues at some point this season.
