Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Widener returned from a groin injury Friday and pitched well in 4.1 innings against the Dodgers, allowing just a single run. His reward is a trip to the minors, though he wouldn't have been able to pitch again until after the All-Star break, so it makes sense that he'd be the one demoted to clear a space from Kole Calhoun to return from his hamstring injury.
