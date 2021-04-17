Widener tossed six scoreless innings Friday against the Nationals, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning three. He didn't factor into the decision.

Widener didn't have an easy task Friday as he had to face Max Scherzer, but he matched up well with one of the best hurlers of the past decade and delivered his second scoreless outing of the campaign. The right-hander has also posted two quality starts out of three appearances this season and owns an excellent -- yet probably unsustainable -- 1.59 ERA through his first 17 innings of the campaign.