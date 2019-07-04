Widener made a correction in his delivery and pitched to a 3.67 ERA over his last five starts at Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Widener opened the season with a 10.57 ERA over the first 11 starts but has been much better since Reno pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru spotted something on video. "My timing was a little bit off and my arm was late," Widener said. "I was just a little bit late on everything. I was kind of fighting that off, pulling off a little bit, and everything was inconsistent. My command wasn't very good." The Diamondbacks are coping with injuries and ineffectiveness in the starting rotation, so Widener's resurgence should put him on the radar for a spot in the rotation.