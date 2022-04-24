Widener was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
The 27-year-old missed out on Arizona's Opening Day roster but will join the team Sunday with Humberto Castellanos heading to the paternity list. Widener started in 13 of 23 appearances for Arizona last year and had a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 73:37 K:BB over 70.1 innings, but he should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen this time around.
