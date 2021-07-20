Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Widener will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

After being reinstated from the injured list July 9, Widener stepped into the rotation and was effective while pitching with a restricted workload. He covered 4.1 innings in the outing, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five en route to taking a no-decision against the Dodgers. Though he was optioned to Triple-A following the outing, the transaction was merely for roster-management purposes, as Widener wasn't scheduled to pitch again prior to the All-Star break. Widener will now rejoin the rotation with the Diamondbacks requiring a fifth starter Tuesday for the first time in the second half.