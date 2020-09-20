Widener (ribs) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The strained right rib cage ended up costing Widener more than three weeks. He enjoyed some success early on, but the right-hander's role does not project to be fantasy friendly; he will likely work mostly in the middle innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sim game coming up•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Shut down with rib injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Takes loss Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scorless in bulk innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Roughed up in L.A.•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Will start Sunday•