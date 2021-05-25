Widener was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right groin.
Widener appeared to have been activated too soon from the injured list, and will once again be sidelined after aggravating the injury in Sunday's start. The groin issue has limited the righty to just five starts this season, but he does have an impressive 2.63 in that small, 24-inning sample size.
