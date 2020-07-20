Widener allowed six runs on five hits over four innings in Sunday's exhibition game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Widener, who is battling for a spot in the bullpen, ran into immediate trouble in the first inning. The first three men he faced reached base on two walks and a single before Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam. "The velo was there, the shape of his pitches was there, but it just wasn't consistent," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think that the repeatability aspect of it for a young pitcher is something they continue to learn day by day." Widener was lauded by Arizona pitching coach Matt Herges during summer camp, but the results didn't carry over to Sunday's outing.