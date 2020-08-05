Widener allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Widener was needed for bulk innings on a night when starter Madison Bumgarner was gone after 4.1 innings with the Diamondbacks trailing 8-1. With the game out of hand, manager Torey Lovullo asked Widener to save the bullpen, and the right-hander obliged. He was a starter in the minors but is serving in a bulk-inning role and spot starter if needed. After being roughed up during his final summer-camp outing, Widener has been scoreless in three starts during the regular season. He's allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.