Widener (groin) will throw a second rehab start Saturday for High-A Hillsboro, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Widener's first rehab start was Monday with the team's entry in the Arizona Complex League, and he was knocked around over 2.2 innings in that outing. However, results are less important than putting in the work, building arm strength and getting the pitch count up.
