Play

The Diamondbacks optioned Widener to Triple-A Reno on March 8.

Arizona protected Widener from the Rule 5 draft by adding him to the 40-man roster over the winter, but the righty wasn't a serious threat to make the Diamondbacks' Opening Day rotation. He'll be looking for redemption when he reports back to Reno after logging an 8.10 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 100 innings with the affiliate in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories