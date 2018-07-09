Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sets new career high with 13 strikeouts
Widener yielded one run on three hits and struck out a career-high 13 in a seven-inning complete game for Double-A Jackson in its 1-0 loss to Tennessee on Sautrday.
It's already the third double-digit strikeout game of the campaign for Widener, who has achieved the feat without covering more than seven innings in any of those outings. With quality starts in six of his last nine turns and a 2.60 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 86.2 innings on the season, the 23-year-old has made a strong case for a promotion to Triple-A Reno.
