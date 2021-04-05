Widener allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five over six scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Widener is only in the rotation because Zac Gallen (forearm) is on the injured list, but he could remain there after giving the Diamondbacks their best start over the first four games. The right-hander, making his first start in the majors, breezed through the first inning on five pitches and had his only problematic inning in the second when he worked around a bases loaded jam. He pounded the fastball early, then used his offspeed stuff as the game wore on and he faced hitters a third time. Widener's next scheduled to pitch Saturday at home against the Reds.