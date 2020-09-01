Widener was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right rib cage.

After Robbie Ray was traded to the Blue Jays on Monday and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) underwent a season-ending procedure last week, Widener looked like he might be a candidate to make some starts for Arizona in September. The injury likely takes any opportunity Widener had to join the rotation off the table. Even if the strained rib cage sidelines him for the minimum amount of time, Widener probably wouldn't have sufficient time to build up to a starter's workload with the regular season coming to an end Sept. 27.