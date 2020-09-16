Widener (ribs) is traveling with the Diamondbacks and will throw a 30-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Widener was placed on the injured list Sept 1 with a strained rib cage, and manager Torey Lovullo is optimistic the right-hander will return this season. Widener has a 4.42 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks over 18.1 relief innings.