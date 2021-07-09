Widener (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic, he will start Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Widener has been out since suffering a right groin strain in late May. He pitched in two rehab games, most recently logging four innings for High-A Hillsboro on July 3. With that in mind, he could be on some sort of pitch count Friday and will have to be efficient to potentially qualify for his second win.