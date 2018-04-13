Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Strikes out eight in five innings Thursday

Widener threw five innings of one-run ball for Double-A Jackson on Thursday, scattering three hits and three walks and striking out eight.

The outing amounted to a step forward for Widener after he lasted just two innings and gave up four runs in his Jackson debut April 6. The 23-year-old righty, who was a secondary piece in the February trade that sent outfield Steven Souza to Arizona, is viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, but it's unlikely that he'll make his MLB debut until 2019.