Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Strikes out eight in five innings Thursday
Widener threw five innings of one-run ball for Double-A Jackson on Thursday, scattering three hits and three walks and striking out eight.
The outing amounted to a step forward for Widener after he lasted just two innings and gave up four runs in his Jackson debut April 6. The 23-year-old righty, who was a secondary piece in the February trade that sent outfield Steven Souza to Arizona, is viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, but it's unlikely that he'll make his MLB debut until 2019.
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...